Couple from Halifax leading group trek to Mount Kilimanjaro in aid of Overgate Hospice

A couple from Halifax is leading a group of fundraisers on a trek to the tip of Mount Kilimanjaro in June next year in aid of Overgate Hospice.
By Tom Scargill
Published 31st Oct 2023, 19:00 GMT
Greer Hartley and her partner Simon Wadsworth, who live in Wainstalls. have been inspired to raise money for the hospice after both having parents who passed away there.

Greer said: "My mum Olive passed away in Overgate in 2000, aged 56. She had kidney cancer.

"She is my motivation for the walk and Simon lost his father there in 2011.

Fundraisers trekking Kilamanjaro for Overgate Hospice. From the left, Greer Wadsworth, Bethany Burton, Suzanne Benn, Simon Wadsworth, Adele Hartley-Spencer and Richard potts.Fundraisers trekking Kilamanjaro for Overgate Hospice. From the left, Greer Wadsworth, Bethany Burton, Suzanne Benn, Simon Wadsworth, Adele Hartley-Spencer and Richard potts.
"Overgate is a fabulous service which is run purely on fundraising and we need to keep it going.

"The service, care, love and support they provide their patients and families is second to none.”

The couple is also hosting a garden party at their house in August next year and have organised a charity rounders tournament on September 16, for which 16 teams signed up.

They will also be holding a music event in June as a 'Kilimanjaro send off' evening, for which four bands and a DJ have signed up already, on June 1 at Mytholmroyd Community Centre.

Fundraisers trekking Kilamanjaro for Overgate Hospice. From the left, Greer Wadsworth, Bethany Burton, Suzanne Benn, Simon Wadsworth, Adele Hartley-Spencer and Richard potts.Fundraisers trekking Kilamanjaro for Overgate Hospice. From the left, Greer Wadsworth, Bethany Burton, Suzanne Benn, Simon Wadsworth, Adele Hartley-Spencer and Richard potts.
"Other events being planned at the moment include a silent auction,” Greer said. “Any celebrities out there who could help with this would be awesome.

"We've had lots of support from the Crossroads Inn, Wainstalls, the Wainstalls Football Club and our very good friend Wendy Jones who has been a star.”

