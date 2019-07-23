Couple will be first to say 'I do' in their Hebden Bridge pub

This Hebden Bridge couple are celebrating their pub securing a wedding venue licence by becoming the very first people to say ‘I do’ there.

Nadine Waring and Damian Lake were struggling to find a venue for their forthcoming nuptials when they hit upon the perfect place - the award-winning bar that they run, Calan’s Micropub.



The pair took over the running of the pub in Hebden Bridge town centre 18 months ago.



“We were having a beer in our own pub and talking about getting married,” Nadine explained.



“We looked at small venues, quirky venues, original venues but everything was too pricey, too civic or too formal.



“We’ve both been married before and we don’t have a lot of cash so we just wanted somewhere lovely to celebrate and let the world know that we make each other really happy.



“It suddenly struck us that the place we were sitting in was the place we would love to get married in!”



Things happened quickly after that. With the support of Calderdale Council, Nadine and Damian were directed to the building control, form-filling and health and safety requirements and now they are a licensed wedding and civil partnership ceremony venue.



“We welcome anybody and we can share contacts with wonderful musicians, food suppliers and entertainers so people can do whatever they want to enjoy their big day without shelling out thousands,” said Damian.



“For us, and many others like us, it’s a very special party that won’t break the bank.”



Nadine and Damian will tie in the knot in the pub on Monday.



Friends are bringing flowers, making cakes and offering every kind of support.



Calan’s Micropub is at The Courtyard, Bridge Gate, in Hebden Bridge.



This year it was honoured with the CAMRA Halifax and Calderdale Cider Pub of the Year.



For more information about getting married at the pub, visit www.calansmicrobpub.co.uk or contact Nadine and Damian via Facebook at www.facebook.com/calansmicropub.

A full list of venues with licences for weddings is available from Calderdale Council.