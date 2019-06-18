Courier readers call for more parking and a Primark

Cheaper parking, less litter, a Primark and a Waterstones are scoring high on the wishlists of Courier readers for Calderdale’s town centres.

Responses have been flooding in following our plea for your thoughts on how the area’s high streets can be rejuvinated.

We have been asking residents to let us know how they feel their home towns should change and what those in power should be looking at.

Many of the completed surveys returned so far have listed impressive architecture, The Piece Hall, Harveys of Halifax and friendly people as some of the best things about the borough’s towns.

Too much rubbish and scruffy streets have been a common complaint.

Several people have suggested that more parking would help attract people to the town centres. Some say at least the first hour should be free, while others have called for increased free long-stay parking too. Others have said better public transport would make an impact.

A call for more independent businesses is also proving popular, with many suggesting that lowering business rates in the town centres would help attract a wider variety of shops and more small traders.

Top of the list of retail chains people think should come to the district so far is Primark, closely followed by Waterstones and John Lewis. Debenhams and Waitrose have also been popular suggestions.

There’s still time to have your say on what you think should be done to improve our town centres.

Wherever you live in Calderdale, we want to hear your ideas for how residents, businesses and politicians can give the borough’s high streets a boost.

Readers can fill in our town centre coupon online at www.halifaxcourier.co.uk and let us know their views and suggestions.

The results will help direct how we report on the district, the issues we focus on and what we fight for in your town and community.