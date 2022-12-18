News you can trust since 1853
Court: Calderdale takeaway banned from selling food because of a 'risk to health'

A Calderdale takeaway has been banned from selling food after a court ruled there was a ‘risk to health’.

By Sarah Fitton
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

A hygiene emergency prohibition order was granted by Bradford Magistrates Court against Natural Spice on Briggate in Elland.

The court said it was satisfied there was an ‘imminent risk to health in the state or condition of the premises’.

The order means those premises can not be used as a takeaway business.

The order was granted at Bradford Magistrates Court
Calderdale Council had applied for the order, which was granted earlier this month.

CalderdaleCalderdale Council