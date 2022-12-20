A hygiene emergency prohibition order was granted by Bradford Magistrates Court against Natural Spice on Briggate in Elland earlier this month.

The court said it was satisfied there was an ‘imminent risk to health in the state or condition of the premises’.

The order confirmed a hygiene emergency prohibition notice, served by a Calderdale Council environmental health officer, forcing the business to close until the council’s environmental health team was satisfied that the imminent risk had been removed.

The order was granted at Bradford Magistrates Court