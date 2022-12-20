Court: Calderdale takeaway temporarily shut down because of a 'risk to health'
A Calderdale takeaway was temporarily closed down after a court ruled there was a ‘risk to health’.
A hygiene emergency prohibition order was granted by Bradford Magistrates Court against Natural Spice on Briggate in Elland earlier this month.
The court said it was satisfied there was an ‘imminent risk to health in the state or condition of the premises’.
The order confirmed a hygiene emergency prohibition notice, served by a Calderdale Council environmental health officer, forcing the business to close until the council’s environmental health team was satisfied that the imminent risk had been removed.
The council has since given Natural Spice the go ahead to reopen, content that the risk has been removed, and will monitor the situation over the coming weeks.