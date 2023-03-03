The organisation, which is one of the leading social landlords in the north of England and manages and lets over 36,000 homes, was told to pay £1,487 compensation and £6,305 costs over damp, mould and leaks.

The complaint was about the condition of a house on Weatherhouse Terrace in Pellon.

As well as ordering the payments, Bradford Magistrates Court has told Together Housing it must carry out work to fix the situation within the next three months.

The cases was heard at Bradford Magistrates Court

Angela Stuttard, Group Director of Property at Together Housing, said: “We cannot comment on specific legal cases, but Together Housing is always sorry to hear where residents have been unhappy with our services.

“We know that damp, mould and condensation has been an issue in some of our properties and we have a comprehensive programme in place to address this.

"Any residents with any concern can report it to us at www.togetherhousing.co.uk/dmc and it will be assessed by a specialist within three working days.”

Calderdale Council made a promise last month to take action to stop people having to live in mouldy homes.

It said it would work with landlords to make sure rented houses across the borough meet required standards.

The council estimated around 2,300 homes across the borough could need essential work.

