After 13 years as the area’s MP, the Conservative Party member says he will not fight for the seat next time an election is called.

He says being the Calder Valley’s MP has been “the greatest honour” but he wants to spend more time with his family.

He said: “In my 25 years in politics, I have held many different roles. I started out as a parish councillor before serving as a Calderdale Borough Councillor.

"During my now 13 years as an MP, I have had the honour of serving in Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s Household as HM Lord Commissioner of the Treasury, Vice Chamberlain, and most recently, Treasurer of His Majesty’s Household and Deputy Chief Whip.

"I am proud of my record as Calder Valley MP. I am the only MP to have achieved over 50 per cent of the vote, the only MP to have served four terms and the only MP to ever increase their majority.

"Depending on when the next General Election is called, I may soon be the MP who has served the Calder Valley the longest – beating the record currently set by Sir Donald Thompson.

"After much discussion with my wife, Elaine and I have decided to spend more quality time with our family.

"As you can imagine, it will be a great joy to leave on my terms and with a strong record of achievement for constituents across Calder Valley and the country as a whole.

"Rest assured, however, I will continue to work vigorously for my residents until the next election.”

