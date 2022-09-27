News you can trust since 1853
Crash blocks traffic in Halifax

A crash has been causing traffic issues in Halifax today (Tuesday).

By Sarah Fitton
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 1:03 pm
Updated Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 1:05 pm

Police were called to a accident involving three vehicles on Parkinson Lane near Francis Street at 10.29am.

People in the vehicles are understood to have suffered “minor injuries”.

The road was blocked and slow traffic was being reported in the area.

The crash happened this morning

Police enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone who saw what happened or has information that might help police should call them via 101 or the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

HalifaxPoliceWest Yorkshire Police