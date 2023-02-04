Crash in Halifax today: Two people taken to hospital after two-car accident in Holmfield
Two people were taken to hospital after a crash in part of Halifax earlier today (Saturday).
By Sarah Fitton
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 4th Feb 2023, 4:25pm
Police were called to the accident involving two cars at the junction of Heathy Lane and Shay Lane in Holmfield at 11.39am.
Both drivers - a man and a woman - were taken to hospital for treatment. Police say their injuries were not considered life-threatening.
Anyone with information about the crash or saw what happened should call police on 101 or use the live chat facility on the police’s website.