Police were called to the accident involving two cars at the junction of Heathy Lane and Shay Lane in Holmfield at 11.39am.

Both drivers - a man and a woman - were taken to hospital for treatment. Police say their injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information about the crash or saw what happened should call police on 101 or use the live chat facility on the police’s website.