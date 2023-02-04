News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Crash in Halifax today: Two people taken to hospital after two-car accident in Holmfield

Two people were taken to hospital after a crash in part of Halifax earlier today (Saturday).

By Sarah Fitton
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 4th Feb 2023, 4:25pm

Police were called to the accident involving two cars at the junction of Heathy Lane and Shay Lane in Holmfield at 11.39am.

Both drivers - a man and a woman - were taken to hospital for treatment. Police say their injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with information about the crash or saw what happened should call police on 101 or use the live chat facility on the police’s website.

The crash happened in Holmfield
Most Popular
Read More
Crime: Dozens of Calderdale kids handed yob warning letters by police
HalifaxPolice