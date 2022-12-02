Crews from three fire stations called to flat blaze in Halifax last night
Dozens of firefighters were called to put out a blaze at a flat in Halifax last night (Thursday).
By Sarah Fitton
4 minutes ago
Teams from Halifax, Illingworth and Fairweather Green were called the fire at Moorside Gardens in Ovenden at 6.25pm.
They were initially told someone was still inside the building but that turned out not to be the case.
A pan of oil left unattended had started the fire.
The teams used breathing apparatus and a hose to put the flames out.
Anyone with a fire emergency should ring 999.