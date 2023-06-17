Over the years there’s been a string of accidents at the Cooper Lane mini-roundabout in Shelf, on the edge of the Calderdale boundary with neighbouring Bradford.

Villagers claim the junction with Carr House Lane has been plagued with collisions since the roundabout was installed. While Calderdale Council’s Highways Department has undertaken to carry out a review of the road layout, residents say near misses occur on a daily basis.

Local councillors and Halifax MP Holly Lynch have also called for action and road safety improvements at the accident blackspot after fed up villagers claimed it was driving them around the bend.

Residents and councillors in Shelf have campaigned for years for safety improvements at the Cooper Lane mini-roundabout in Shelf

Now after Calderdale Council Cabinet’s approved the authority’s highways capital spending budget for 2023-34 this week, village councillor Martin Hey said he was pleased to see the junction in his ward was set to be included for some work.

But Coun Martin Hey (Green, Northowram and Shelf) wanted to know how things would proceed as the Cooper Lane roundabout is on the authority’s border with Bradford Council.

“Residents of Shelf will be pleased to see the council is likely to take action on improving the safety of the Cooper Lane roundabout in the coming year,” he said.

“I was hoping it would be possible to give some further detail on how the work will be approached and whether, in particular, there is still a requirement for work to be undertaken outside Calderdale, and outside the council’s control, before any improvements can proceed?”

Coun Martin Hey (Green, Northowram/Shelf)

Coun Hey raised the issue in the meeting’s “questions to Cabinet” section.

Council Leader Coun Jane Scullion (Lab, Luddenden Foot) said all councils had borders and tried to work very closely with their neighbours on projects.

Cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Jenny Lynn (Lab, Park) said she would get a written response for Coun Hey.

“I’ll certainly be liaising with our officer in charge of the highways programme to make sure that we do take into account the need to connect across borders because, yes, it’s right on the edge there,” she said.

The mini-roundabout at the junction of Carr House Lane and Cooper Lane, Shelf, is close to Calderdale's boundary with Bradford

Accident blackspot: Archive photo of police at the scene of a collision at the mini-roundabout junction of Cooper Lane and Carr House Lane, Shelf