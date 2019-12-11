Crossleys Cars offering free meal for homeless this festive season

The local taxi firm "wants to give back to the community".

They will be serving food at their Crown Street office this Saturday between 12:30-4pm.

Owner Mohammed Siddique and driver Mohammed Farooq.

Everyone that comes to the office will receive a free hot meal.

Business Development Manager Roxy Siddique said: "It's getting really cold out now and everyone deserves a hot meal. For the homeless members of our community Christmas isn't about presents and bright lights, it's a difficult time."

They are looking for volunteers to help them serve food. They are funding the meals themselves and do not want any food donations.

"We just want to be able to give something back to the community that's been so good to us. Loads of our customers have already volunteered to help plate up and the more the merrier. Just come along on Saturday," said Ms Siddique.

According to Shelter, there are nearly 280,000 people registered as homeless in the UK, 126,000 of which are children.

In 2018, 726 homeless people died, meaning that the number of deaths amongst homeless people has increased by 51% in the last six years.

For more information on Saturday's event, contact crossleystaxis@hotmail.co.uk.