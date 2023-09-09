Watch more videos on Shots!

The 1916 Battle of Verdun, fought on the western front in France, was the longest of World War I and one of the longest in modern day history.

In its aftermath, acorns and chestnuts were collected from the battlefield and planted in the UK as war memorials

When the Friends of Crow Wood Park, in Sowerby Bridge, held their Great War Centenary Exhibition in 2018, they sourced some acorns from the battlefield and have been tending to them so that they now have some young saplings.

The trees have been planted at Crow Wood Park in Sowerby Bridge

With the help of some volunteers from bank Santander, these have now been planted in the park.

Bob Galtrey, from Friends of Crow Wood Park, said: “Crow Wood Park is well known for its connections to the Great War as the old, now demolished, mansion house served as a hospital for injured servicemen during the conflict, the magnificent arched gateway is the official Sowerby Bridge war memorial and in 2014 the park was granted centenary status by the Royal British Legion.”

The group is also reopening its ‘100 Years of Park Life’ exhibition at the park between 11am and 3pm from Friday, September 15 until Sunday, September 17.

The display includes a wide range of photographs, newspaper cuttings and memorabilia from over the past century.