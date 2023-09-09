News you can trust since 1853
Crow Wood Park: Oak trees from World War I Battle of Verdun planted at Calderdale park

Acorns from a World War I battle field have been planted at a Calderdale park.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 9th Sep 2023, 16:05 BST- 1 min read
The 1916 Battle of Verdun, fought on the western front in France, was the longest of World War I and one of the longest in modern day history.

In its aftermath, acorns and chestnuts were collected from the battlefield and planted in the UK as war memorials

When the Friends of Crow Wood Park, in Sowerby Bridge, held their Great War Centenary Exhibition in 2018, they sourced some acorns from the battlefield and have been tending to them so that they now have some young saplings.

The trees have been planted at Crow Wood Park in Sowerby Bridge
The trees have been planted at Crow Wood Park in Sowerby Bridge
With the help of some volunteers from bank Santander, these have now been planted in the park.

Bob Galtrey, from Friends of Crow Wood Park, said: “Crow Wood Park is well known for its connections to the Great War as the old, now demolished, mansion house served as a hospital for injured servicemen during the conflict, the magnificent arched gateway is the official Sowerby Bridge war memorial and in 2014 the park was granted centenary status by the Royal British Legion.”

The group is also reopening its ‘100 Years of Park Life’ exhibition at the park between 11am and 3pm from Friday, September 15 until Sunday, September 17.

The display includes a wide range of photographs, newspaper cuttings and memorabilia from over the past century.

There is also a display of work by Bolton Brow Academy students for people to enjoy, as well as a treasure trail and other children’s activities.

