Crowds enjoy Mac DeMarco in the sunshine at Halifax's Piece Hall

The first of a series of gigs at The Piece Hall has been a hailed a huge success.

The sun shone for Mac DeMarco's show last night - the start of a huge weekend of music for the district.

He was supported by Yellow Days, Amyl and The Sniffers and Halifax’s own Working Men’s Club.

CEO of The Piece Hall Trust Nicky Chance-Thompson said: "The Mac DeMarco gig was a fantastic evening to kick-off our Big Gig Weekend - it was wonderful to see so many people enjoying themselves in the sun - which has finally smiled on us- in The Piece Hall Courtyard.

"The atmosphere was electric throughout the night and the young crowd also rallied behind local Halifax band Working Men’s Club, who opened the evening.

"The main man Mac DeMarco went down an absolute storm, and the positive and glowing comments on social media tell us that people had a great night and there is more to come over the next three nights.

"I am really excited for the Piece Hall and Halifax.”

Tonight music-lovers will again fill the Piece Hall for Calderdale band Embrace who are performing a special sell-out homecoming show celebrating their debut album The Good Will Out.

Tomorrow folk-rockers The Levellers will play, supported by Terrorvision, Ferocious Dog, Eureka Machines and Therapy?

Mercury prize winning band Elbow will close the weekend on Sunday with an epic sell-out performance.

The Piece Hall will shut to the public at 1pm each day until Sunday to prepare for the concerts.

Piece Hall businesses will be opening as usual until 1pm on each of those days.