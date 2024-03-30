Crowds gather in Heptonstall to watch the traditional Pace Egg play on Good Friday

Pace Egg plays are traditional performances featuring unique characters that are held over the Easter weekend, mainly in the north-west of England.

The play sees St George take on contenders such as Bold Slasher and Hector in performances featuring music, dancing and some sword fighting.

The plays are an annual tradition in the upper Calder Valley, attracting hundreds of visitors each year.

Here is a selection of photos from this year’s Heptonstall Pace Egg Play in Weavers Square, taken by photographer Tony Johnson.

The cast of the Heptonstall Pace Egg have a Good Friday pint in the village between performances in Weavers Square

