Cruel vandal kills off memorial garden for Halifax rugby player Ben Benn who played for Bradford Bulls, Fax and Huddersfield Giants by pouring salt on plants

The heartbroken mum of a much-loved Halifax rugby player who died suddenly last year has been dealt a further blow by a cruel vandal.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 19:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 19:46 BST

Mandy Rathmell-Benn had created a memorial garden for her son Ben at her home in Copley, with potted plants and a bench.

But when she came home this afternoon (Wednesday) she was horrified to find someone had poured salt all over the flowers, killing them off.

“I am devastated,” said Mandy.

Ben with his mum, MandyBen with his mum, Mandy
"I’m gutted because I made this for Ben and I would sit there on the bench.

"It was only the anniversary of his death yesterday.”

Ben, from Siddal, passed away suddenly on August 22 last year at the age of 30, leaving a young son.

The former Park Lane High School pupil loved rugby and had played for a host of local league and union teams including what was then Fax as well as Huddersfield Giants, Bradford Bulls, Siddal ARLFC and Halifax RUFC.

Mandy told the Courier last year she had been left "broken" by her son's death, and was inundated with many messages from people who knew and loved Ben.

She and members of his family and friends gathered at Shibden Park at the weekend to celebrate his life and let off balloons in his honour.

Anyone who has information about the vandalism of Ben’s garden should call police on 101 or contact officers by using the live chat facility on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

