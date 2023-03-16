Crufts 2023: Halifax woman 'over the moon' after incredible two wins at prestigious dog show

The annual event, run by The Kennel Club, returned at the NEC in Birmingham over the weekend (March 9-12).

Suzanne, from Halifax, took her three Newfoundlands to Crufts - two-year-old Soldier; 16-month-old Felix; and eight-month-old puppy Lewis - to compete in their breed category.

Lewis competed in the minor puppy division, with Soldier and Lewis both competing in the open Newfoundland competition.

Suzanne Blake and Best in Breed, Newfoundland Soldier.

Soldier took home the highest award of best in breed, as well as being awarded a prestigous Challenge Certificate, with puppy Lewis taking best puppy in breed, beating other adorable Newfoundlands to take the top spot.

The Challenge Certificate, or CC, is a document signed by a dog show judge, stating that the judge thinks your dog has what it takes to be a champion.

On the two wins, Suzanne said: “I'm thrilled. I'm absolutely over the moon. I really didn’t think we would win.

"I won with Lewis and then I went into open dog with Soldier and won and I burst into tears.

Suzanne's Newfoundland puppy Lewis, also won best puppy in breed.

“23 years of lots and lots and lots of success around the shows all year round, and it was my first CC, so I was extremely emotional and overwhelmed.”

Despite their big wins, Suzanne claims that she doesn’t treat her dogs any differently.

"They don't get treated any differently because I love my dogs and treat them like winners every day.