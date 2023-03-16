News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago Banksy claims remarkable mural spotted on derelict farmhouse
3 hours ago NHS unions and government reach pay offer deal
3 hours ago John Lewis to axe staff bonuses and cut jobs after revealing losses
6 hours ago Oliver Dowden confirms TikTok now banned on all government devices
9 hours ago NHS unions receive new pay offer from Government
10 hours ago Toddler fighting for his life after fall from 8th-floor flat

Crufts 2023: Halifax woman 'over the moon' after incredible two wins at prestigious dog show

Professional dog groomer Suzanne Blake had a paws-itively great time at last weekend’s Crufts after taking home two first place awards with her Newfoundlands.

By Kara McKune
Published 16th Mar 2023, 18:00 GMT- 1 min read

The annual event, run by The Kennel Club, returned at the NEC in Birmingham over the weekend (March 9-12).

Suzanne, from Halifax, took her three Newfoundlands to Crufts - two-year-old Soldier; 16-month-old Felix; and eight-month-old puppy Lewis - to compete in their breed category.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lewis competed in the minor puppy division, with Soldier and Lewis both competing in the open Newfoundland competition.

Suzanne Blake and Best in Breed, Newfoundland Soldier.
Suzanne Blake and Best in Breed, Newfoundland Soldier.
Suzanne Blake and Best in Breed, Newfoundland Soldier.
Most Popular

Soldier took home the highest award of best in breed, as well as being awarded a prestigous Challenge Certificate, with puppy Lewis taking best puppy in breed, beating other adorable Newfoundlands to take the top spot.

The Challenge Certificate, or CC, is a document signed by a dog show judge, stating that the judge thinks your dog has what it takes to be a champion.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On the two wins, Suzanne said: “I'm thrilled. I'm absolutely over the moon. I really didn’t think we would win.

"I won with Lewis and then I went into open dog with Soldier and won and I burst into tears.

Suzanne's Newfoundland puppy Lewis, also won best puppy in breed.
Suzanne's Newfoundland puppy Lewis, also won best puppy in breed.
Suzanne's Newfoundland puppy Lewis, also won best puppy in breed.

“23 years of lots and lots and lots of success around the shows all year round, and it was my first CC, so I was extremely emotional and overwhelmed.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Despite their big wins, Suzanne claims that she doesn’t treat her dogs any differently.

"They don't get treated any differently because I love my dogs and treat them like winners every day.

"I’m lucky to have them and am extremely proud of all three of them.”

Read More
Tips for taking your dog on holiday
HalifaxBirmingham