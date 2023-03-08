Crufts 2023: Meet the Halifax owners and their adorable dogs heading to the prestigious competition

Organised by The Kennel Club, Crufts returns this week, staged at the NEC in Birmingham between March 9-12.

The annual canine competition sees dog owners enter their pets to compete in a range of competitions, to find which pooches are the pick of the litter.

Among the many owners who were successful entrants, two Halifax women and their dogs are set to take the competition by storm.

Sarah McConnachie with her Border Collies, Gyp and Islay who will compete this weekend.

Professional dog groomer Suzanne Blake has three Newfoundlands entering Crufts this year.

Two-year-old Soldier; Felix, who is 16 months; and puppy Lewis, who is eight and a half months, will all compete this weekend in their breed specific category.

Lewis will compete in the minor puppy division, with Soldier and Lewis both competing in the open Newfoundland competition.

Both Lewis and Felix were bred in Sweden and are described by Suzanne as very loving with crazy outgoing personalities.

Suzanne Blake with Soldier at the Best of Breed at Manchester championship show.

Soldier was bred at home by Suzanne and, unlike the younger two, is described as “very much a mummy’s boy”.

Suzanne said: "I am a crazy animal loving person, especially my dogs whom I travel the length and breadth of the country week in, week out.

"They are my world and my life. It's beyond a hobbie, it's a way of life. Everything revolves around them.”

On entering this year’s competition, Suzanne continued: “I get excited every year as when all is said and done, it's the greatest dog show in the world. I work hard every year to participate.”

Suzanne Blake with Felix, when he won best puppy in show at last year's National Working and Pastoral Championship Show .

Also taking multiple dogs is Sarah McConnachie, from Halifax, a known Crufts competitior with multiple wins already under her belt.

Sarah and her husband Paul are known dog-lovers who have been showing border collies for more than 20 years.

She said: “We have had success in the past with our red and white border collie, Skye.

"Skye won her class at Crufts in 2010, 2013 and 2017, which was an amazing and unforgettable success for us.”

Suzanne's youngest Newfoundland Lewis, who is only eight and a half months old.

This year, Sarah will be entering her two border collies - Gyp, who is two years old, and Islay, who is one - in their breed class category.

The dogs were bred by Sarah’s friend, Sigried O'Reilly.

Office worker Sarah said: "My dogs are pets first and foremost. We enjoy lots of walking and exploring different places from the hills to beaches. They are always happy to get as muddy as possible!

"I have an office based job and the dogs are lucky enough to come to work with me every day.”

Gyp already has Crufts experience under her belt, with the pup attending Crufts last year, being named fifth in her Yearling class. However this will be the first year that Islay will compete.

On competing again, Sarah said: “We are always excited to go to Crufts.

Sarah's Border Collie, Gyp, with her Crufts qualified rosette

"We never expect to be placed as the classes are so big and there are some really lovely dogs to compete against. No matter what the dogs achieve at any show we enter, we believe we always take the best dogs home!”