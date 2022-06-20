Cubs from Halifax scout group surprise Piece Hall visitors with flash mob

After planning it together for several weeks, the Cubs appeared from lots of different locations when the Leaders called them, performed a song and their promise, then scattered to a round of applause.

The Leaders commented: "We are really proud of our Cubs, who did an amazing job and got a (well deserved) big round of applause from onlookers. They have worked so hard to get back into the swing of Scouting and their performance was flawless."

"Scouting took a huge hit during the recent pandemic, and we are really short of adult help in the district, whether it's behind the scenes or standing up in the middle of the Piece Hall and making an exhibition of yourself! If you think you could help, please visit https://www.halifaxscouts.org.uk/join/adult-volunteers-18, or contact your local Scout Group."

The cubs at the Piece Hall

If you are interested in your child starting Squirrels, Beavers, Cubs, Scouts, or Explorers, visit https://www.halifaxscouts.org.uk/join.

To find your nearest group, visit https://www.scouts.org.uk/groups/.