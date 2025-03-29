CultureDale events in April: Here is what's happening in and around Halifax as Calderdale's 50th anniversary celebrations draw to a close

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The stage is set for the final month of CultureDale events, as the celebrations marking the borough’s 50th anniversary reach the grand finale.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From theatrical shows to music performances and spectacular light displays, there will be something for everyone as the year of festivities draws to a close.

Coun Danielle Durrans, Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for public services and communities, said: “We are now in the final month of what has been a spectacular Year of Culture, marking 50 years of Calderdale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The whole programme has been inspired and created by local people, showcasing our borough’s distinctiveness and creativity.

The Anne Lister Festival runs from March 29 until April 6

“The CultureDale events, activities and opportunities over the last 12 months have created memories that will last a lifetime for all those involved, and have become a part of our borough’s story.

“We can now look forward to a whole month of closing celebrations, which stay true to our ambition to give everyone in our diverse communities the chance to take part and enjoy Calderdale’s culture.”

Here are some of the April highlights:

Easter Egg Family Fun Trail

A Taste of Halifax: a Borough Market food tour will take place on April 5

The Easter Bunnies will be hiding hand-painted ceramic eggs once again around the shops in Brighouse town centre this Easter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Follow the Easter Egg Trail from April 4-21 to win prizes and enjoy some chocolate eggs along the way.

People Play by Alice Irwin

People Play is a “vibrant and imaginative sculpture collection that explores the intersection of Halifax’s rich textile heritage and the limitless creativity of childhood”.

The grand finale performance for the Iron People project will be held on April 26

A spokesperson said: “Each brightly coloured piece is designed to evoke a sense of wonder, celebrating both the community’s history and its playful spirit.

“These sculptures serve as both a memorial and a celebration, inviting viewers to engage with art in an interactive, thoughtful way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Join us on this pop-up tour across Calderdale and experience the magic as these sculptures find new homes for a few days at each location between April 18 and 20. Visit www.culturedale.co.uk for locations.”

BEACONS Projects

Roger Davies will perform at Bankfield Museum on April 11

As night falls over Calderdale, beacons of pure light will slice through the darkness in Brighouse, Halifax and Todmorden. Keep an eye to the skies for celestial dances of light on April 26 and 27 from 8pm to 10pm.

A spokesperson said: “An otherworldly, UFO-like structure in Todmorden. An ethereal halo of light in Halifax. More than mere light-play, these captivating installations will celebrate our heritage, landscape and the enduring spirit of Calderdale with unique, local twists.”

A UFO-like structure will mysteriously appear overnight in the heart of Todmorden town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The origins of the installation remain unknown, with whispers that it might be communicating with something otherworldly,” the spokesperson said.

“During the day, the structure stands as an enigmatic, surreal presence, but by nightfall, it transforms into a dazzling, lit mirrorball that pulses in rhythm with the iconic Golden Lion venue.

“This unexpected and captivating art piece, made by local artist Aimee Grundell, invites the community to witness a fusion of mystery, light and sound, creating an experience like no other.

“This installation promises to spark intrigue and wonder among visitors and local people alike.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As darkness settles over Halifax, the night sky will see an ethereal halo of light suspended above the town, its shifting beams weaving patterns across the clouds.

The spokesperson said: “A ring of powerful searchlights encircles the skyline, their beams piercing the air, rising like pillars of energy before converging in a celestial ballet.

“This is more than an illumination, it is a celebration of Halifax - its landscape, its heritage and its enduring spirit - told through the language of light. Step outside and look to the sky across Beacon Hill.”

As night descends in Brighouse, bright shafts and beams of light will be visible in the sky for miles around, dancing and playing through the sky and over passing clouds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesperson said: “The powerful searchlights will interact with each other, act independently or sometimes combine into one powerful shaft of brilliant energy.

“This will be a sight to behold, and a celebration of Brighouse, of Calderdale, and its enduring spirit.”

Please note - the installations can be seen from a distance.

Anne Lister Birthday Festival

Packed with more than 70 events and activities, this year’s festival will reunite the global Anne Lister community to celebrate the 234th birthday of Halifax’s most famous daughter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Running from Saturday, March 29 to Sunday, April 6, the festival will feature both the Anne Lister Birthday Week (ALBW) and Anne Lister Society (ALS), with the latter holding a two-day conference involving academics from around the world.

For the full programme of events, visit www.annelisterofhalifax.co.uk/

Roger Davies in concert

Join Bankfield Museum for a special concert with the Calderdale-based songwriter and painter Roger Davies on April 11 where he will be performing the best of his back catalogue, along with a selection of brand new songs.

Iron People at Eureka!

Inspired by Ted Hughes’ The Iron Man and The Iron Woman, the grand finale to a year-long project will tell a new myth for Calderdale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On April 26, giant creatures will emerge from different parts of the valley to confront people about how they are treating the planet.

A spokesperson said: “Made by and for the people of Calderdale, the event features three towering puppet creatures designed by local children from Todmorden, Sowerby Bridge, and Park Ward, brought to life by Thingumajig Theatre. Elland Silver Youth Band will perform a powerful live soundtrack, including three specially commissioned pieces.”

For the full list of April’s CultureDale events, visit www.culturedale.co.uk/events