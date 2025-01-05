CultureDale: Here are the events taking place in and around Halifax in January as Calderdale's 50th birthday celebrations continue

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As the new year begins, four more months of CultureDale events lie ahead before the grand finale in the Spring.

Exhibitions, workshops and more are on the programme in January as the 2025 events begin.

Coun Danielle Durrans, Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for public services and communities, said: “As we start 2025, we look ahead to another four months of exciting CultureDale events, and build up to a spectacular ending for what has been an amazing Year of Culture.

“But the legacy that we hope it will bring means it will continue to get people involved in our rich culture across communities in the long-term.

'A Celebration of the Borough' by artist Roger Davies is running at Smith Art Gallery, Brighouse

“January will see a variety of exhibitions and workshops showcasing all that’s great about Calderdale’s history, creativity, diversity and work to protect what we love, including the environment.”

Here are some of this month’s highlights:

50 Years of Calderdale exhibition at Bankfield Museum, Halifax

Calderdale is celebrating its Year of Culture to mark the 50th anniversary of its founding as a borough, a period which has seen “a profound transformation of the area from a major manufacturing centre into a thriving, multicultural area”.

The 'Gender Transcending' project by The Folklore Centre is a series of six CultureDale-funded workshops focusing on trans identities and gender creativity

A spokesperson said: “This exhibition continues at Bankfield Museum until March 29, exploring the history of the borough – from archaeological discoveries that have cast new light on the area’s prehistoric past, to the repurposing of former industrial buildings by businesses, film-makers and cultural bodies to create a dynamic future.”

Welcome to Calderdale - A Celebration of the Borough by Roger Davies at Smith Art Gallery, Brighouse

This exhibition of new paintings is a celebration of locality, community and culture as seen through Roger’s idiosyncratic vision and informed by his love of life in Calderdale.

As seen on the BBC One TV programme “Home Is Where the Art Is”, Roger is a modern British painter from Brighouse.

'The World of Chris Mould' exhibition will run at Bankfield Museum

A spokesperson said: “In his work, perspectives, colours, shapes and situations are exaggerated, resulting in dynamic compositions populated by figures which animate the paintings.”

Roger will be carrying out a number of workshops to accompany the exhibition. Visit https://museums.calderdale.gov.uk

The World of Chris Mould exhibition at Bankfield Museum

Chris Mould is an award-winning illustrator from West Yorkshire. He has written and illustrated numerous children’s books and his work has appeared in theatre posters, major newspapers and in character development work for animated features for Aardman Animations, Channel 4 and the BBC. He is now based at Dean Clough.

Skye Shadowlight is a neurodivergent, Texan-born artist who has lived and worked in Calderdale for more than 20 years

The exhibition features a selection of the highlights of Chris’s work, including original artwork used in “Animal Farm”, “The Iron Man” and his recently published graphic novel “War of the Worlds”, as well as an imposing sculpture of the Iron Man.

Chris will be carrying out a number of workshops to accompany the exhibition. Visit https://museums.calderdale.gov.uk

Champion Jack exhibition

The “Champion Jack” project has been run by History in Action as part of CultureDale, aiming to uncover the history of Champion Jack Dupree – the famous blues musicians who lived in Ovenden during the 1960s and 1970s – and the communities of Ovenden and Halifax through an oral history project.

The original meet and greet took place in March 2024, with multiple mixed-media performances happening across Halifax and Ovenden in October using film, music and oral testimony from Champion Jack’s family, friends and those who remember his time here.

The exhibition in January will be drawn from the material gathered during the project, including film, text and photographs from the mixed-media shows.

SAIL carbon literacy training

Sustainable Arts in Leeds has been offering free sustainability training throughout the Year of Culture, with this next session in January focusing on carbon literacy.

A spokesperson said: “At its core, carbon literacy is about gaining the knowledge and skills necessary to make everyday choices that positively impact the climate. It’s an understanding of how carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases influence climate change and, more importantly, what we can do about it.”

For more information and to book, visit www.tickettailor.com/events/sail/1484972

Buddle workshops: volunteer experience

Buddle is offering exciting free online workshops for local sports clubs and community organisations as part of Calderdale’s Year of Culture. The monthly workshops will run up until March and cover a range of topics, from safeguarding to financial planning.

The January workshop will be focused on the volunteer experience and will help clubs to develop plans and identify actions to improve their volunteer experience.

80s/HD by Skye Shadowlight Brite

This exhibition is taking place at Dean Clough, with a special opening event planned for Saturday, January 11, from 10am until 4pm.

A spokesperson said: “Skye Shadowlight is a neurodivergent, Texan-born artist who has lived and worked in Calderdale for more than 20 years. As a modern-day storyteller with plenty of thought-provoking tales to tell, she creates largescale installations often featuring live performance.

“In 80s/HD, Skye takes a vibrant trip back in time to the 1980s. She explores the challenges of being an undiagnosed girl with ADHD and all the feelings and emotions surrounding her situation.

“The work comprises different toys, games and objects of the time, which have been subverted and re-imagined to bring stories to life.”

There will be a live performance at the opening.

Gender Transcending: Beasts and Monsters

The Gender Transcending project by The Folklore Centre is “a series of six CultureDale-funded creative workshops focusing on trans identities and gender creativity, re-interpreting history and heritage through a queer lens”.

The fourth workshop is “Beasts and Monsters”, which will explore how “beasts” and “monsters” in literature and folklore reflect societal norms, drawing from Marina Warner’s works.

A spokesperson said: “By queering heroes, villains and fairytales, you’ll reimagine classic stories through a queer lens, creating inclusive narratives that challenge traditional binaries and explore identity and transformation.”

The project will culminate in an exhibition at The Folklore Centre from April 5 until June 7.

For more information about CultureDale, visit www.culturedale.co.uk