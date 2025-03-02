As the CultureDale celebrations to mark the borough’s 50th birthday near their finale, March’s events will focus on two historic Calderdale icons.

A fortnight of festivities will mark Todmorden Town Hall’s 150th anniversary and the Anne Lister Festival 2025 will feature more than 70 events and activities.

Coun Danielle Durrans, Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for public services and communities, said: “March is the second-to-last month of Calderdale’s Year of Culture. What a year it has been, and there’s still lots to come.

“Celebrating our distinctive local heritage is an important part of what culture means in Calderdale.

The Anne Lister Festival will run from March 29 until April 6. Photo: Ellis Robinson

“It’s a privilege to focus on two historic icons – Anne Lister and Todmorden Town Hall – in our CultureDale events programme for March.

“The programme also celebrates what is equally important to our culture – the diversity of our communities and our unique environment and nature.”

Here are some of the CultureDale highlights coming up in March.

Todmorden Town Hall 150th anniversary celebrations

Annapurna Indian Dance will host an event at the Birchcliffe Centre for International Women’s Day (March 8), in association with Pennine Heritage

Todmorden Town Hall opened on April 3, 1875 amid festivities on an extraordinary scale, and since this time the building has played a huge role in the life of the town.

The Friends of Todmorden Town Hall are planning a fortnight of celebrations (starting on March 22 and running until April 6) to mark the 150th anniversary, which will involve the whole town. From music to theatre performances, a disco to a community banquet, there is something for everyone and all the events are free or by donation.

The main weekend is March 29 and 30 and will include the centrepiece short film featuring the town and its people - past and present - projected onto the front of the iconic building, using the grand architecture as an artistic canvas.

For more details and free tickets, visit www.todmordentownhall.info

Festivities will take place around the town to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Todmorden Town Hall

Anne Lister Festival 2025

Tickets are now live for the Anne Lister Festival 2025. Packed with more than 70 events and activities, this year’s festival will reunite the global Anne Lister community to celebrate her 234th birthday.

Running from Saturday, March 29 to Sunday, April 6, the festival will feature both the Anne Lister Birthday Week and Anne Lister Society, with the latter holding a two-day conference involving academics from around the world.

Appreciate Calderdale’s natural beauty on a panoramic walking tour or retrace the footsteps of Anne Lister at her ancestral home, Shibden Hall. With arts and crafts workshops, food tours and concerts, there is sure to be something for everyone.

Retrace the footsteps of Anne Lister at her ancestral home, Shibden Hall

View the full programme at www.annelisterofhalifax.co.uk and buy tickets at www.ticketsource.co.uk/calderdale-culturedale

In addition to traditional Indian dancing, storytelling, music and Rangoli pattern demonstrations, there will be sharing of collaborative and innovative dance projects from other talented artists. Come along from 11.30am.

Tickets are £5 for adults and free for children, with refreshments and samosas on sale.

Waterfall of Kites exhibition/installation

Waterfall of Kites is Manasamitra’s new project, which began in September 2024 and culminates in an installation at Halifax Minster. It opened on February 20 and will run until March 23.

Initially delivering a range of participatory activities with local community groups involving kite-making and music, the products of these sessions will form part of a bespoke installation orchestrated by artist Sue Walpole.

Artistic director Supriya Nagarajan’s inspiration came from the hundreds of kite festivals that take place across South Asia every spring, and the waterfall effect of the final installation will be completed by a bespoke music and sound backdrop, created by Duncan Chapman, which blends water samples, local choirs and other sounds unique to Halifax.

The kites will celebrate the history, textile tradition and cultural memories of the multicultural communities based in the region.

Gender Transcending Project (final workshop and later exhibition)

The Gender Transcending Project has involved a series of workshops at The Folklore Centre in Todmorden, exploring gender, heritage and folklore. Starting with an exploration of queer heritage and its roots in ancient civilisations, the sessions have moved to contemporary mythological retellings in the work of writers such as Marina Warner, with interactive writing exercises throughout.

The final workshop, “Situating our Heritage”, takes place on March 8 and focuses on connecting global and local perspectives of queer identity. Book your place online at www.folkloremythmagic.com

Woven Warriors Exhibition

Throughout March 2025, Halifax Central Library will be hosting the free-entry Woven Warriors Exhibition: a tapestry, woven together by female community leaders of Halifax, inspired by the life and work of Doreen Pickles.

More events across Calderdale’s libraries can be found online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/calderdalelibraries

Big Green Fun Day

As part of Northern Broadsides’ Iron People, this day of creative activities for all the family will celebrate Halifax’s green spaces and connect local people to the nature around them.

The day will include workshops involving cooking and growing your own food, performances, the launch of a new anthology by the Writers’ Refuge group, and a communal meal, all symbolising the shared values of sustainability, hope and community spirit.

Mastering the Flow – A Todmorden Community Showcase

As part of Northern Broadsides’ Iron People, this is an afternoon of performances and interactive activities for all ages exploring Todmorden’s actions in slowing the flow of rainwater, including an interactive sculpture, poetry, music and song created by local residents. Suitable for all ages.

Free return minibus transport from the centre of Todmorden to Gordon Rigg Garden Centre is available on the day. Visit www.northern-broadsides.co.uk/iron-people

Pen Power with Arvon North

This includes starting to write fiction with Rosie Garland – Smith Art Gallery, Brighouse Library, Brighouse on Saturday, March 8 and 15, 1-3pm.

There is also a Saturday writing club for kids (aged 7-13) with Marie Basting at King Cross Library on Saturday, March 8, 15 and 22, 1.30-2.30pm and 2.45-3.45pm.

To book or for more information, email [email protected]