These cute squirrels sheltering from the rain were captured by a Halifax photographer.

David Robertshaw, 42, set up a miniature umbrella and placed nuts around – then waited for 10 hours until a squirrel came lifted one of his props.

"These squirrels are known for their inquisitive nature and I was hopeful that they would eventually hold the umbrellas,” he said.

"It was just hours of them running around and it was bouncing down with rain.

"Finally, after many hours of waiting, the squirrels did exactly what I had hoped for. They held the umbrellas."

He took the snap in the Yorkshire Dales.

He had to wait ten hours for a squirrel to lift an umbrella Photo: David Robertshaw / SWNS

A squirrel sheltering using the umbrella Photo: David Robertshaw / SWNS