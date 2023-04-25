News you can trust since 1853
Cute animals: Halifax photographer catches these adorable shots of squirrels holding umbrellas

These cute squirrels sheltering from the rain were captured by a Halifax photographer.

By Emma Dunn
Published 25th Apr 2023, 10:46 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 10:47 BST

David Robertshaw, 42, set up a miniature umbrella and placed nuts around – then waited for 10 hours until a squirrel came lifted one of his props.

"These squirrels are known for their inquisitive nature and I was hopeful that they would eventually hold the umbrellas,” he said.

"It was just hours of them running around and it was bouncing down with rain.

"Finally, after many hours of waiting, the squirrels did exactly what I had hoped for. They held the umbrellas."

He took the snap in the Yorkshire Dales.

