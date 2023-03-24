News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Tyson Fury announces wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child
2 hours ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
4 hours ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
5 hours ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
6 hours ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
7 hours ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead

Cute Gentleman Jack and Hannah Cockroft postbox toppers pop up in Halifax town centre

Crafty knitters have been at it again in Halifax.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 24th Mar 2023, 12:11 GMT- 1 min read

These delightful postbox toppers have appeared in the town centre.

One is a tribute to Anne Lister, who inspired Sally Wainwright’s hit TV show Gentleman Jack, and Ann Walker while the other is dedicated to Halifax’s multiple gold medal-winning racing hero Hannah Cockroft.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They have been created by talented members of Halifax WI: Piece Makers.

The Anne Lister and Ann Walker tribute
The Anne Lister and Ann Walker tribute
The Anne Lister and Ann Walker tribute
Most Popular

The Hannah topper is on top of her gold postbox outside Halifax Town Hall and the Anne Lister and Ann Walker one at the top of The Woolshops.

For how to join the group, search Halifax WI on Facebook.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Popular Halifax town centre bar and music venue will move to new premises - and ...
The creation for Hannah Cockroft
The creation for Hannah Cockroft
The creation for Hannah Cockroft
HalifaxFacebook