Cute Gentleman Jack and Hannah Cockroft postbox toppers pop up in Halifax town centre
Crafty knitters have been at it again in Halifax.
These delightful postbox toppers have appeared in the town centre.
One is a tribute to Anne Lister, who inspired Sally Wainwright’s hit TV show Gentleman Jack, and Ann Walker while the other is dedicated to Halifax’s multiple gold medal-winning racing hero Hannah Cockroft.
They have been created by talented members of Halifax WI: Piece Makers.
The Hannah topper is on top of her gold postbox outside Halifax Town Hall and the Anne Lister and Ann Walker one at the top of The Woolshops.
For how to join the group, search Halifax WI on Facebook.