Cyclists from Marshalls take on gruelling challenge for Macmillan

Flashback to Marshalls Miles for Macmillan 2019 challenge

Almost 1,000 miles over nine days, crossing 23 different counties, this September keen cyclists from Marshalls plc will take on what will be the company’s biggest charity challenge yet, in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

Macmillan has been Elland-based Marshalls’ charity partner since 2019, and so far they have raised over £247,200 to help fund support for people living with cancer and their families. Marshalls will be supporting the team as they ride from Land’s End to John O’Groats in just nine days.

They will pass through 23 counties in England, Wales and Scotland, and clock up an average of 110 miles every day.

The ‘LEJOG’ ride begins on Friday, September 3, but with nine back-to-back days of intense physical challenge to prepare for, the riders have already started their training.

One of the riders is Business Unit Manager Brian Tait, who said: “I’ve cycled for over 40 years, but have never undertaken a huge challenge like this.

"One of my colleagues recently lost his 34 year old wife to cancer; they were very grateful for the care they both received from Macmillan and my Father also had palliative support from the charity too.

"LEJOG will be challenging, but this is our small contribution to help Macmillan to carry on with the great support they provide.”

Paula Jackson, Partnership Officer at Macmillan Cancer Support said: “Thank you so much to the wonderful team members at Marshalls who are embarking on a truly epic cycling challenge on behalf of Macmillan.

"Macmillan is funded almost entirely by donations. We are hugely grateful for the continued generosity of partners like Marshalls, as it allows us to be right there for the growing numbers of people living with cancer across the UK when they need us most.”