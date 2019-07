A team of fundraisers used pedal power to collect funds for three Calderdale charities.

The group got on their bikes at Tuel Lane Car Park, in Sowerby Bridge, and cycled along the canal to Calder Holmes Park, in Hebden Bridge, on Sunday.

They enjoyed a picnic and games before returning to Sowerby Bridge.

The money raised will go to Happy Days, Calderdale SmartMove and Focus4Success. All three charities work with homeless people in Calderdale.