D-day at 75: How your Evening Courier covered the news just hours after the first landings

Some 75 years ago today thousands of men crossed the English Channel in the D-Day landings, with many making the ultimate sacrifice.

And just hours after the first boot hit sand, the Halifax Evening Courier & Guardian delivered Calderdale the news as it came down the wire.

An excerpt of that initial report can be read below.

France invaded: Early reports good

Under the command of General Eisenhower, Allied Navy Forces, supported by strong Air Forces, began landing Allied Armies this morning on the Northern Coast of France.

In these 26 words, Communique Number One from Supreme Head-quarters Allied Expeditionary Force, issued this morning, gave the long-awaited official news that battle for the liberation of Europe has opened.

To a cheering House of Commons, Mr Churchill spoke of “the first series of landings in force upon the European continent.”

An immense armada of upwards of 4,000 ships, with thousands of smaller crafts, had crossed the Channel, said the Premier, sea obstacles had not proved so difficult as apprehended, and 11,000 first-line aircraft were supporting the operations.

So far, the Commanders reported that everything was proceeding according to plan, there were hopes that actual tactical surprise had been attained, and it was hoped to bring off a succession of surprises during the course of the fighting.

The Allies have established beach-heads in Northern France and are slashing inland, according to pilots back from the landings, says a Reuter’s message today from the Eighth U.S.A.A.F. photo renaissance base.

Mr Churchill said: “I have to announce to the House that during the night and early hours of this morning, the first of the series in force upon the European continent has taken place.”

