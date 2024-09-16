D-Day quilts gifted to veterans at Barnsley care home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Veterans living at a Barnsley care home received surprise gifts at their end of summer fayre – thanking them for their service and marking the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

Handmade patchwork quilts depicting Second World War fighter planes, medals, poppies, and soldiers have been donated to former service men and women living at Deangate Care Home, on Towngate, Mapplewell.

The quilts were made by fabrics retailer Happy Hare, on Arundel Road, Chapeltown, Sheffield, as part of their “Quilts for the Longest Day” initiative.

The family run business launched the project on 6th June 2024, the 80th anniversary of the Normandy landings, and have since produced more than a hundred single-bed sized patchwork quilts to donate to veterans.

Deangate Care Home resident Maurice Churchouse, 94, with a D-Day commemorative quilt from Happy Hare

Among those to receive a quilt at Deangate Care Home was 94-year-old Maurice Churchouse, who served in the RAF from 1948 for national service.

He said: “I couldn’t believe that they had given me such a wonderful quilt. It’s too precious to go on my bed. I’m happy my friend, Ian, received one too. It nice to be remembered and not forgotten.”

Fellow resident 91-year-old Ian Dickinson picked a quilt covered with abstract poppies to reflect his service in the army, where he taught basic skills such as English and maths.

He said: “The quilts are so wonderful. They will encourage everyone to never forget what people sacrificed.”

Susan Senior (left) and Mandy Green with Deangate Care Home resident Bill Dyson, 83.

Bill Dyson, 83, who served as a Sergeant Major in the army, Bill Guest, 96, who served in the army, RAF and merchant navy as part of his national service, and Sheila Johnson, 96, who was in the Land Army, also received quilts.

The team from Happy Hare surprised residents and staff at Deangate Care Home when they offered to gift quilts of choice to all their veterans during their end of summer fayre.

With their “Quilts for the Longest Day” stall, they were one of many organisations and individuals participating in the summer fayre.

Rachael Addy, activities coordinator at Deangate Care Home, said: “We were so surprised that they were going to gift all our surviving veterans with a quilt of their choice. This was so touching for everyone to experience.

Susan Senior (left) and Mandy Green with Deangate Care Home resident Ian Dickinson, 91.

“I offered to sell some of their gifts within the home and they are selling well. The money we take I will be giving it back to them to enable them to continue making their fabulous quilts. If anyone would like to buy anything they can visit our Facebook page or they can pop into the home to purchase.”

Despite the weather, the summer fayre was a hit among residents, staff, and visitors, with other stalls selling homemade wares and crafts, wax melts and fragrances, as well as live entertainment, a raffle and tombola.

The care home’s café, The Cakery, sold homemade sausage rolls, cakes and buns, as well as hot drinks, on the day.

Proceeds from the event went to the residents’ fund, which goes towards activities and outings for those living at Deangate Care Home.

Susan Senior (left) and Mandy Green with Deangate Care Home resident Bill Guest, 96.

Rachael added: “We would like to say a massive thank you to everyone that took the time to come and help us out with the summer fayre. We are so lucky to have such a great, close knit community that will always endeavour to lend a hand.”