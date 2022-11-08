Dad-of-four from Halifax taking part in charity cage fight to raise money for Cancer Research UK

Jac Morton

Jac Morton, 32, from Pellon, will take part in the Leeds Ultra MMA, a charity initiative, on December 11.

Jac says he has been inspired to take up the challenge by his children Penny, nine, Paige, five, Phoebe, four, and one-year-old Poppy.

"After the pandemic, I started to look more closely at my health and discovered how at risk I was of developing cancer," he said.

"I just did not want to put my family through that, so I started doing everything I could to reduce the risk, stopping smoking, drinking and starting to eat better.

"However there is always a possibility that someone will develop cancer but with the work Cancer Research UK is doing, they have a better chance of fighting it and beating it, giving them more time with their loved ones."

Jac has been training with at Game Fight in Shaw Mills, Halifax, as well taking part in free sessions put on by Ultra MMA in Leeds.

The fight takes place at Przym in Leeds and is expected to be in-front of around 700 people, with 23 fights on the card.

Jac will be matched up with another amateur fighter of similar weight and ability.

"I used to do a bit of kickboxing when I was 15, 16 but since then I have just been an armchair coach," he said.

"So this event actually rekindled my passion for martial arts and I found a gym that has really welcomed me.

"My fiancée Katie has been amazing to be honest, there has been a huge time commitment to get ready for the fight and she has just been so supportive.

"My kids are actually quite excited about it, they asked if I win a big belt."Of course I am a little nervous because I have never had a cage fight before, but I have a great group of people helping me and coming to support me.

"So I am looking forward to going out there and smashing it.

"Ultimately I want to raise as much money as I can for Cancer Research and set a good example for my girls."

