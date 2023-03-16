Dad-of-two from Brighouse reflects on his running journey having completed set of six major marathons

Jon Marshall with his six medals

Jon Marshall, 52, who lives in Clifton, ran the Tokyo marathon earlier this month to complete the set of half-a-dozen races.

The six star medal was introduced by the Abbott World Marathon Majors in 2016 to honour the runners who complete all six major marathons.

Jon completed the New York marathon in 2011 in a time of three hours, ten minutes and 25

Jon running the Liverpool marathon

seconds, and then the Boston marathon in 2017 in three hours, six minutes and 51 seconds.

He finished the Chicago marathon in 2018 in three hours, four minutes and three seconds, the London marathon in 2019 in two hours, 57 minutes and 21 seconds and the Berlin marathon in three hours and 35 seconds.

And he has now completed the set by running the Tokyo marathon in three hours, nine minutes and 38 seconds.

Jon ran regularly as a child but stopped after being injured in an accident.

Jon running the Boston marathon in 2017

He took up running again around 20 years ago and achieved his childhood dream of running London marathon in 2006.

"Then in 2011 I went to New York to run the marathon and suddenly found out about the World Marathon Series," he said.

"After that I chased them to qualify and try to get a place.

"Having done five I was set for Tokyo in 2020 but a week before, the marathon was cancelled due to Covid.

"The three year wait has been a long one but I finally finished the journey on March 5.

"This was tough as Japan has many Covid restrictions, plus it’s 14 hours away on a plane!

"I’ve run many other marathons and ultra marathons but the Majors is huge and the biggest achievement.

"All the marathons I have run outside the UK have been on my own but you find the running world is very friendly and you soon make friends

"A couple I met in Boston, USA, in 2017 were also doing their six star in Tokyo and we met up"

Jon says his two sons, Foley, 16, and Mackenzie, 21, both run and are in awe of his achievements, and said his wife Rachael has been very supportive of his efforts.

"I have to give a lot up to train as I’m very competitive," he said.

"It's impossible to say how many miles have I run but it would be over 20,000 and I’m probably being conservative.

"All my races have been self funded as it's my hobby and passion. I have raised a few pounds along the way.

"I've also run the Las Vegas marathon, which was fun, but Boston is the oldest marathon in the world and probably my favourite.

"A big thing in running is trying to break a three-hour time for a marathon and I was trying to do that for years.

"I started doing ultra marathons, which are anything above 26,.2 miles.

"I did one from Carlisle to Newcastle which is 69 miles but terrain like you've never seen, and one from Sowerby Bridge to Manchester and back.

"With those, you're trying to beat the distance rather than the time so it took the pressure off a bit.

"Then I went back to marathons and did London again in 2019, which is when I got my personal best of two hours, 57 minutes, 21 seconds.

"Beating three hours was a milestone, as was finishing the journey of the majors.

"I'm all self-trained and self-motivated. It's quite a lonely sport but you've got to have drive, determination and discipline.

"It's been a difficult journey but very rewarding."

Jon will be running the London marathon next month and then the Rob Burrow Leeds marathon in May.

"I doubt I will ever give up but will just train a little less and take some pressure off me and enjoy the races.

"I’d like to lead a blind person around a marathon and give a little back to the sport.

