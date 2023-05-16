Cindy's Stompers

Over 30 dancers performed five dances, starting with a dance to a rowdy rendition of ‘Sweet Caroline’ followed by a dance called ‘Glasses to the Rafters’ and then a swaying Latin rumba called ‘Caribbean Angel’ to the well known music of ‘Angel of the Morning’.

The tempo peaked with an energetic demonstration of ‘Like I love Country Music’ before ‘Tequila’, sombreros and maracas finished the performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To next see Cindy and her Stompers keep your eyes open for flash mob appearances in Halifax, while they will also appear at the Crow Wood Great Get Together on Sunday, 2 July.

Cindy's Stompers