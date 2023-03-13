A pedestrian crossing was supposed to be created on Bradford Road in Northowram as part of the planning conditions for the Sainsbury’s Local that opened in November.

Markings have been made on the road but there are still no lights in place to protect pedestrians.

MP for Halifax Holly Lynch says the current state of the crossing is “dangerous”.

Holly Lynch has called for urgent action

“Having made enquiries with Calderdale Council, we understand that the crossing was supposed to be completed before the Sainsbury's store opened, which makes the lack of progress unacceptable,” she said.

"Whilst the crossing is welcome, I agree with local residents who have contacted me that the lack of progress has left it in a dangerous state.

"Although signs are now up preventing its use, it hasn’t been clear on occasions if the crossing is open or not, with zebra crossing marks down, but no lighting to protect pedestrians.

"We have written to both Sainsbury's and the planning department at Calderdale Council to ask them to investigate this fully.

The crossing is still not finished

"We are seeking to get those responsible to complete the work on the crossing and make it safe to use, as soon as possible.”

A Calderdale Council spokesperson, said it is discussions with the store’s developer and will use enforcement action to tackle the issue if necessary.

“As part of the planning conditions for the retail store on Bradford Road, Northowram, it was a requirement for the development to include a pedestrian crossing,” said the spokesperson.

“We are aware that the store has opened without the necessary crossing facilities in place and we have been in discussions with the developer to rectify the situation.

"We continue to work proactively to ensure a permanent or temporary solution is found, as a matter of urgency.

“We are confident the situation will soon be resolved by agreement, but we are taking steps to use enforcement action if this becomes necessary.”