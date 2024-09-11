Lucy Rice's sky dive

A daredevil fundraiser has donated more than £2,500 for Overgate Hospice after doing a sponsored sky dive.

Lucy Rice, who lives in Donaghmede in Dublin, has a deep connection to Overgate Hospice, as both her parents were cared for by them.

Lucy not only showed her compassionate side, but also a daredevil streak by raising vital funds through her sponsored skydive challenge in July at Hibaldstow Airfield.

During her intrepid soaring adventure, she reached speeds of 120mph and also completed a 60 second free fall.

Lucy said: "Overgate means so much to me; they supported both my mum and dad, and all of us as a family.

"The extra care they provided to all of us really means more than words can say – they really are incredibly amazing.

"I wanted to do something to say thank you, so I signed up to do the skydive. It was completely out of my comfort zone. I was terrified.

"I’m so glad I did it though; I’m so grateful to everyone for the extremely kind support and sponsorship. It really means so much. A huge thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

The money Lucy raised will directly contribute towards Overgate Hospice’s Big Build Appeal.

Nina Ritchie, capital campaign lead for Overgate Hospice, said: “Thank you, Lucy, for your bravery and for choosing to support Overgate in such a meaningful way.

"Your efforts will help us continue to provide compassionate care to more families in our community. You truly are a Hospice Hero.”

If you would like to participate in a sponsored skydive, you can sign up here: https://buff.ly/3ykHEUi.