Daughter of 'beautiful and selfless' murdered Lightcliffe woman Dawn Walker fundraising in her honour

Dawn Walker – a much-loved mother and grandmother – was killed by Thomas Nutt, 46, of Shirley Grove in Lightcliffe.

Now one of her daughters, Codie Shaw – from Brighouse – is planning a hike in her mum’s honour.

Next month, she will walk the Yorkshire Three Peaks in memory of Dawn and other women who have died because of domestic violence.

She said: “In October last year, mine and my family’s hearts were shattered into pieces when we received the news that our beloved Dawn Walker had been killed.

"Dawn was a beautiful soul, who would do anything for anybody. She would give you her last bit of money even if she was struggling herself.

"She was selfless, she was funny and she was kind.

"Dawn was a mother, daughter, nanna, sister, auntie and friend. But unfortunately a monster took her life from her.”

Proceeds from Codie’s challenge will go to Advocacy After Fatal Domestic Abuse (AAFDA), an organisation which has helped Dawn’s family since her death.

“AAFDA has helped our family so much, through what has been the worst time of our lives,” said Codie.

Nutt was found guilty of strangling 52-year-old Dawn just hours after their register office wedding last October.

He was sentenced to life in prison, with a judge telling him he serve a minimum of 21 years in jail.