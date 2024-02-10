David Paul: Halifax barber who has been styling people's hair in Mytholmroyd for 50 years retires
The barber who runs David Paul on Burnley Road bought the gents hairdressers back in February 1974 after training at one of Halifax’s most stylish salons.
He has seen generations of families pass through his doors but has now decided to retire.
"I don't know where the years have gone,” said David. “It doesn't feel very long since I was doing my apprenticeship."
Originally from Ovenden and now living in Holmfield, David found his passion for hairdressing when he was just 13 and went to get his hair cut at the barbers where his older brother worked.
He was offered some pop to drink and a Dandy to read and said that was it - he knew that was what he wanted to do for a career.
"My mind was made up," he said. "I couldn't believe I could get paid for that."
David’s cousin had a barbers shop in Brighouse where, when David was 14, he went to work every Saturday.
When he was 15, he got a Saturday job at Mario’s barbers at Bull Green in Halifax, and six months later was offered an apprenticeship.
He trained in barbering and ladies hair at Halifax Technical College and became the only member of staff at Mario’s who cut both men’s and women’s hair.
David worked at Mario’s from 1969 until 1974, when took on the shop in Mytholmroyd.
Over the years, he has seen any different fashions for hair styles come, go and then return again.
And he has had customers from all walks of life.
"I’d get judges, magistrates and police and I’d get the criminals too," he said.
"There's such a variety and I like that.
"Most are very interesting and don't mind talking to you.
"I've always loved my job. I'll miss the chat and all the stories."
David, 69, has two sons, four grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
He plans to spend his retirement enjoying time with them and his wife Pauline, as well as doing some gardening and DIY.
"I will miss my customers,” he said. “I want to thank them for their support. I feel like they have become an extension of my family and friends."