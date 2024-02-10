Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The barber who runs David Paul on Burnley Road bought the gents hairdressers back in February 1974 after training at one of Halifax’s most stylish salons.

He has seen generations of families pass through his doors but has now decided to retire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I don't know where the years have gone,” said David. “It doesn't feel very long since I was doing my apprenticeship."

Barber David Adams retiring from his Mytholmroyd shop after 50 years.

Originally from Ovenden and now living in Holmfield, David found his passion for hairdressing when he was just 13 and went to get his hair cut at the barbers where his older brother worked.

He was offered some pop to drink and a Dandy to read and said that was it - he knew that was what he wanted to do for a career.

"My mind was made up," he said. "I couldn't believe I could get paid for that."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David’s cousin had a barbers shop in Brighouse where, when David was 14, he went to work every Saturday.

Barber David Adams cutting one of his grandson's hair

When he was 15, he got a Saturday job at Mario’s barbers at Bull Green in Halifax, and six months later was offered an apprenticeship.

He trained in barbering and ladies hair at Halifax Technical College and became the only member of staff at Mario’s who cut both men’s and women’s hair.

David worked at Mario’s from 1969 until 1974, when took on the shop in Mytholmroyd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the years, he has seen any different fashions for hair styles come, go and then return again.

And he has had customers from all walks of life.

"I’d get judges, magistrates and police and I’d get the criminals too," he said.

"There's such a variety and I like that.

"Most are very interesting and don't mind talking to you.

"I've always loved my job. I'll miss the chat and all the stories."

David, 69, has two sons, four grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He plans to spend his retirement enjoying time with them and his wife Pauline, as well as doing some gardening and DIY.