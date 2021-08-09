Day of celebration at Triangle Cricket Club in memory of Colin Gledhill

Colin Gledhill

Colin, who ran Roy’s Balloon & Party Shop in the Halifax Borough Market, died earlier this year, aged 67 and was one the most popular and recognisable figures at the market.

Colin’s family said: “We couldn’t have a proper funeral due to Covid restrictions, so we are now holding this day to celebrate Colin’s life.

“Anyone who knew him is welcome to pop in and say hello at any point throughout the day if they can.

“The celebrations will last all day and we will be hosting a small firework display at around 9pm.”

There will be fundraising done by the family on the day in the form of a raffle and if you would like to donate anything towards this, please contact Colin’s daughter Katie through Facebook.