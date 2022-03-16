Day of mindful and relaxing activities taking place near Brighouse

Healthy Minds, Staying Well and Focus4Hope are teaming up to organise the community get-together on Wednesday, March 30.

It will include mindful sessions, arts and crafts, pizza-making and information about what is going in the area.

The organisers also want to hear from local people what they think is missing in the area.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team at Focus4Hope are one of the organisations involved in the event.

The event takes place between 11am and 2pm at St John the Devine on St John Street in Rastrick.