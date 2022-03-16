Day of mindful and relaxing activities taking place near Brighouse
A host of relaxing activities, fun and food is happening in Rastrick later this month.
By sarah fitton
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 11:31 am
Updated
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 11:32 am
Healthy Minds, Staying Well and Focus4Hope are teaming up to organise the community get-together on Wednesday, March 30.
It will include mindful sessions, arts and crafts, pizza-making and information about what is going in the area.
The organisers also want to hear from local people what they think is missing in the area.
The event takes place between 11am and 2pm at St John the Devine on St John Street in Rastrick.
For more information, call 01422 392767 or email [email protected]