Dean Clough community shows support for Calderdale charity helping children with their mental health

Jeremy Hall with Chris Georgiou and Danny Hutchinson

Although children and young people’s wellbeing service, Invictus Wellbeing, only moved into mill complex, they have already managed to become a major part of the Dean Clough community and throughout Calderdale.

To support their fundraising, Dean Clough Ltd and renowned Dean Clough based artist Jake Attree have collaborated with Invictus Wellbeing on the production of a charity Christmas card.

Every penny raised from sales will go towards supporting children and young people’s mental health in Calderdale.

Jake said: "It was a pleasure and a privilege to be asked to contribute an image for Invictus Wellbeing's Christmas card. It seems to me our purpose is to become the fullest expression of who we truly are and it is equally our purpose to help and support each other to achieve that end, which is what Invictus are doing.

"I thank them for asking me to be involved in a small way in that journey.".

The cards are available for £2 each or £6 for a pack of 5 and can be purchased from the Design Shop in D Mill at Dean Clough or at Harveys of Halifax, The Piece Hall and the Halifax BID hub.

Dean Clough Managing Director and Chairman Jeremy Hall has recently joined Invictus Wellbeing’s board of trustees and said of his appointment: “I am delighted to have been invited to join the board of such a worthwhile charity.

"Mental health support for young people is vital and early intervention is essential. It is lovely to be able to support Invictus Wellbeing and to get involved with the many creative and innovative projects they undertake”.