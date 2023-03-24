People who work for more than 18 businesses have signed up for the mass sleep out at Dean Clough in aid of Happy Days.

Ellen Boothe, co-CEO of the charity, said: “We have been overwhelmed by the support from local organisations, businesses and individuals who have stepped forward so willingly to get involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sleeping outdoors for one night can’t replicate what it’s like to experience homelessness but by joining us for The Big Sleepout we hope it will give them an appreciation of the challenges some people face and time to reflect on what it means to sleep rough.

The sleep out takes place tonight

“The event is also an opportunity to find out more about our work and raise money to support our services, which include the winter shelter and community meal service at The Gathering Place in Halifax.”

The Big Sleepout is being sponsored and hosted by Dean Clough. There will be buskers playing during the evening and a talk by staff from Happy Days about the day-to-day reality of supporting people who are struggling with addiction, homelessness and food poverty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Isaac Brierley from Dean Clough said: “We’re already huge supporters of Happy Days, having been involved in their community champion food donation collection scheme, and we’re delighted to be able to support them in a different way by hosting one of their key events of the year.

Local businesses taking part include Sisk, NHS, Core Facility Services, Colas, Coop Funeral Care, Calderdale Council, West Mount Vets, Cisco, Horton Housing, ResDev, Wave Refrigeration, J&C Joel Pinnacle Risk, Love Science, The Basement Project, Infinite Works, Eclipse Energy and Calderdale Cares.