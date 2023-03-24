News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
21 hours ago Tyson Fury announces wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child
4 hours ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
7 hours ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
8 hours ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
9 hours ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
10 hours ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead

Dean Clough: Dozens to sleep out under the stars in Halifax tonight for homeless charity

Scores of people will sleep outdoors in Halifax tonight (Friday) to raise money for a homeless charity

By Sarah Fitton
Published 24th Mar 2023, 15:51 GMT- 2 min read

People who work for more than 18 businesses have signed up for the mass sleep out at Dean Clough in aid of Happy Days.

Ellen Boothe, co-CEO of the charity, said: “We have been overwhelmed by the support from local organisations, businesses and individuals who have stepped forward so willingly to get involved.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Sleeping outdoors for one night can’t replicate what it’s like to experience homelessness but by joining us for The Big Sleepout we hope it will give them an appreciation of the challenges some people face and time to reflect on what it means to sleep rough.

The sleep out takes place tonight
The sleep out takes place tonight
The sleep out takes place tonight
Most Popular

“The event is also an opportunity to find out more about our work and raise money to support our services, which include the winter shelter and community meal service at The Gathering Place in Halifax.”

The Big Sleepout is being sponsored and hosted by Dean Clough. There will be buskers playing during the evening and a talk by staff from Happy Days about the day-to-day reality of supporting people who are struggling with addiction, homelessness and food poverty.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Isaac Brierley from Dean Clough said: “We’re already huge supporters of Happy Days, having been involved in their community champion food donation collection scheme, and we’re delighted to be able to support them in a different way by hosting one of their key events of the year.

Local businesses taking part include Sisk, NHS, Core Facility Services, Colas, Coop Funeral Care, Calderdale Council, West Mount Vets, Cisco, Horton Housing, ResDev, Wave Refrigeration, J&C Joel Pinnacle Risk, Love Science, The Basement Project, Infinite Works, Eclipse Energy and Calderdale Cares.

Dean Clough in Halifax
Dean Clough in Halifax
Dean Clough in Halifax
Read More
Ramadan 2023: The Halifax restaurant and volunteers making sure everyone has an ...
Halifax