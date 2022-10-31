Dean Clough owners considering luxury property idea at former mill site

Further investment plans have recently been announced for the 22-acre mixed use mill-complex to create more Grade A office accommodation, unique spaces for retail and leisure amenities and the potential for residential apartments.

Jeremy Hall, chairman and managing director at Dean Clough Limited, said luxury residential accommodation is being considered, while a new team of marketing experts to promote what the site has to offer has been hired.

He said: “For nearly 40 years we have relished the opportunity to regenerate these magnificent mills, striving to champion their qualities whilst creating characterful and efficient workspaces for the 21st century. A best practice approach to their reuse delivers highly efficient modern workspace with the indisputable carbon benefits of repurposing buildings.

The Dean Clough Mill Complex, Halifax..Picture by Simon Hulme 18th October 2022

“Dean Clough is a true mixed-use destination that resonates with the local community, allowing the mills to play a vibrant and creative role in Calderdale.

"People now visit to work, eat, drink, shop, enjoy culture, recharge, and even marry, building on the site’s 180 years-plus of history and enabling its future. The breadth and diversity of the community here today was unimaginable when we started in 1983.

“We are delighted to announce the next stage of development which brings forward an exciting mix of new office accommodation, more amenity space and new public realm. We are also exploring the potential to develop luxury residential accommodation which will support town centre living.

“Yorkshire has delivered some ground-breaking developments that are quite rightly celebrated, and we are delighted to present our future plans as part of the unique and compelling regional proposition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dean Clough Mill Complex, Halifax. Picture by Simon Hulme 18th October 2022

"To this end we have appointed a new team of real estate and placemaking experts to assist in promoting Dean Clough. Cushman and Wakefield, Savills and Walker Singleton are advising on the estate’s development strategy, together with locally based marketing experts DS Emotion and French PR.”

New plans include the introduction of flexible workspaces, unique outdoor pods with enhanced public realm, and the redevelopment of an historic courtyard to provide an additional nine units for retail and leisure use.

Ongoing works also include the redevelopment of five floors in Bowling Mill to provide new Grade A office accommodation offering space from 3,366 sq ft to 54,768 sq ft.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dean Clough is an important heritage collection of 16 Victorian mill buildings stretching over half a mile to accommodate three quarters of a million sq ft of workspace.

Jeremy Hall the Chairman and Managing Director of Dean Clough Mill Complex, Halifax..Picture by Simon Hulme 18th October 2022

They were constructed between 1840 and 1870 by the Crossley family, who founded Crossley Carpets in 1822 and soon became the largest carpet manufacturer in the world. The subsequent decline in the textile industry forced closure in 1982 after which the complex was purchased for redevelopment.

Since acquiring the historic site nearly 40 years ago, Dean Clough Limited has already invested tens of millions to fund the regionally significant regeneration project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Invictus Flooring part of the Dean Clough Mill Complex, Halifax..Picture by Simon Hulme 18th October 2022