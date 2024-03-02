Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Happy Days including SmartMove Big Sleepout takes place on Saurday, March 8 at Dean Clough from 7pm.

Volunteers will snuggle down in their sleeping bags to show solidarity with those without a permanent place to stay and collect funds for the charity.

The money raised will help people in vital need of food, health and advice services.

The event at Dean Clough takes place on March 8

The night will also include food, talks from Happy Days service-users, buskers and fun activities.

“Sleeping outdoors for one night can’t replicate what it’s like to experience homelessness but we hope it will give people an appreciation of the challenges some face and time to reflect on what it means to sleep rough,” said Laura Whitham, head of income generation at the charity.