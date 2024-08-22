Death of former Calderdale Deputy Mayor

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The death of Jane Brown has been announced by her family.

She finally lost a long hard fought battle with cancer and passed away on Friday 16th August 2024.

Jane (63) was a well known and respected Calderdale Councillor having served 1998 through to 2006. She was Deputy Mayor during Millennium, and Chair of The Planning Committee in the last three years of her service.

Jane had been Ward Councillor for Luddenden Foot where she was a life time resident in Mytholmroyd. She was an active and enthusiastic fundraiser for Guide Dogs, having suffered with severe visual impairment that onset shortly after her election.

There will be a Celebration of her Life at the Calderdale Crematorium commencing at 12pm on 11th September 2024 and then continuing at Bertie's, Brook Street, Elland, HX5 9AW.