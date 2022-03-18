Death of Halifax man sees appeal launched to find his relatives
An appeal has been made to find the relatives of a Halifax man after his death.
Coroner's Officers are appealing for help in tracing any known relatives of George Kemp, from Halifax.
Mr Kemp, aged 77, passed away on February 16 2022.
Anyone with any information should contact the Bradford Coroner's Office on 01274 373721.
What is the role of the coroner?
The Coroner has a duty to investigate those deaths that are reported to the Coroner. This can be as a result of a referral from a hospital, GP or in the case of a death in the community, the police.
The Coroner’s enquiries are made for the Coroner by the Coroner’s officers and are carried out as sensitively as possible, but the Coroner must still ensure that proper enquiries are made.
The Coroner is an independent judicial officer appointed to investigate all sudden, violent and unexplained deaths of persons who have either died in, or whose bodies are brought into, the area.
In certain cases the Coroner must hold an inquest to determine who, when, how and in what circumstances a person has died.
