Decision due on transferring ownership of Calderdale recreation ground to community group

The running of a recreation ground and changing rooms in Greetland could be passed to a community group, if proposals are approved by leaders in Calderdale.

Members will consider proposals from the community group, GOLDS, which would see the management of Goldfields Recreation Ground and changing rooms in Greetland transferred to the group on a long term lease.

The group has a number of ambitious plans for the site, including the changing rooms which are currently in a poor state of repair.

The group’s proposals focus on using sport as a vehicle to contribute to community development, wellness and quality of life - complementing the Active Calderdale movement.

Initial work would focus on improving the changing room facilities to bring them up to the required standard. Further substantial work to improve the various playing fields is also planned.

Bryan Brooks, Provisional Chair Person of GOLDS, said: “GOLDS is a unique partnership between Elland RLFC and Greetland FC. The organisation developed originally from three sporting clubs who wished to manage and develop the facility that they used for the benefit of the local Greetland and Elland communities, as well as the wider community of Calderdale.

“While initially the main focus would be on the further development of Rugby League and Association Football, running and cycling groups are also high on the agenda.

“In addition to sport, it is seen as vital that an individual/family health and exercise area is available - allowing the community full access to the facility.

“GOLDS recognises the support, guidance and assistance to date of, Calderdale Council, the Rugby Football League, and the West Riding Football Association.”

The group plan to work closely with the local community to upgrade facilities to improve the current offer.

This could include the installation of cycle features, an increase in the range of sports, further options for women’s and disability sports, and opportunities for juniors and veterans.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Resources, Coun Jane Scullion, said: “These proposals offer exciting opportunities for the local community, improving both the facilities and activities on offer in Greetland.

“Encouraging more people to be more active, more often is a key part of our Active Calderdale mission. Transferring the running of the site to a community group who are better placed to access external funding, would ultimately allow us to achieve our common goal of increasing activity levels, as well as bringing wider health and community benefits.”

The proposals from GOLDS will be discussed at the meeting of Calderdale Council’s Cabinet on Monday February 10 2020.