A West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) meeting last week reported all Mayoral authorities had been asked by the Government to submit a list of possible sites for Investment zones within a ten-day limit.

Clifton Business Park, off Wakefield Road and close to junction 25 of the M62, near Brighouse is one of the projects included.

But WYCA is waiting to hear whether these will go ahead following a Government review of the policy – businesses would be offered incentives to move into these zones.

The site of the proposed Clifton Business Park near Brighouse

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet member for Regeneration and Strategy, Coun Jane Scullion (Lab, Luddenden Foot) said the proposed Clifton Business Park is a major regeneration scheme aiming to create significant new business and employment opportunities in Calderdale, supporting the authority’s priority to have thriving towns and places across the borough.

As well as the Investment zone proposal, Clifton Business Park is also part of Leeds City Region’s existing Enterprise Zones programme, she said.

“In response to the Government’s recent call for expressions of interest in Investment Zones, the West Yorkshire Combined Authority submitted an expression of interest for West Yorkshire, which included the proposed Clifton Business Park site in Brighouse.

“As well as being our largest Local Plan employment allocation, the Business Park is part of the Leeds City Region Enterprise Zones Programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Calderdale Council's deputy leader Coun Jane Scullion

“Decisions on Investment Zones and Enterprise Zones are made by national Government,” said Coun Scullion.