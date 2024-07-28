Dedicate a ribbon to remember loved ones with Overgate Hospice

By Tom Scargill
Published 28th Jul 2024, 16:30 BST
Overgate Hospice is inviting the Calderdale community to join them in remembering loved ones at their annual Rainbow of Ribbons event on Sunday, August 4.

The event is the culmination of the campaign in which people give a donation to the hospice in memory of a loved one. They then receive a coloured ribbon of their choice to tie in their own meaningful place or at the hospice for the event.

The purpose of Rainbow of Ribbons is to bring people together to remember and celebrate the lives of people who are loved and missed by dedicating a ribbon to them, and in doing so support families in Overgate’s care today.

Lisa Mieszkowska is part of the social work team at the hospice and works with patients and families to prepare them for their own journeys when facing loss.

Photo: Overgate HospicePhoto: Overgate Hospice
Photo: Overgate Hospice

She said: “Each person has their own experiences, stories and memories from a life filled with colour, and we want to bring all that colour to our garden here at the hospice.

"Losing a loved one is one of life’s most challenging experiences, but one thing we know is that being with others who share similar experiences can bring so much comfort.

"We invite families across Calderdale to join us in honouring the memory of loved ones by being part of a campaign that not only celebrates their life, but also supports the care

we provide to families facing their own loss today.”

To join the campaign and dedicate your own ribbon in memory of a loved one, just visit the Overgate Hospice website at www.overgatehospice.org.uk and find Rainbow of Ribbons on the ‘Our Events’ page.

There is no minimum donation required. You will then receive your chosen ribbon colour in the post for you to bring the to event on August 4 or tie in a place meaningful to you.

