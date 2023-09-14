News you can trust since 1853
Drivers are being warned of severe delays this rush hour following a crash and vehicle fire on the M62 between junction 21 (Milnrow) and 22 (Rockingstone Moss).
By Leanne Clarke
Published 14th Sep 2023, 17:22 BST- 1 min read
National Highways says there are significant delays after the crash involving three vehicles this afternoon.

National Highways says there are significant delays after the crash involving three vehicles this afternoon.

One vehicle caught fire and although it’s now been extinguished there has been a fuel spillage across the carriageway.

All three lanes are blocked but traffic is passing the crash scene via the hard shoulder.

However, significant journey delays are expected, and road users are advised to plan their journeys and avoid the area if possible.

