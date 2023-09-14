National Highways says there are significant delays after the crash involving three vehicles this afternoon.

National Highways says there are significant delays after the crash involving three vehicles this afternoon.

One vehicle caught fire and although it’s now been extinguished there has been a fuel spillage across the carriageway.

All three lanes are blocked but traffic is passing the crash scene via the hard shoulder.

