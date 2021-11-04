Delight after plans revealed for cottage at Jerusalem Farm to be brought back into use

The cottage at Jerusalem Farm

Calderdale Council are set to lease the cottage at Jerusalem Farm to the Calder Valley Community Land Trust.

The cottage is not being lived in because the centre no longer has a resident site manager, says the trust, although a campsite warden will still live on the site during the months the campsite is open.

The proposal, which is subject to Calderdale Cabinet approval, is for the Community Land Trust to be given a 21 year lease of the cottage and to let it at an affordable rent, with the council retaining freehold ownership.

The vacancy will be advertised locally and will also be publicised in the trust's monthly newsletter.

"We're very pleased, very excited," said Andrew Bibby, from the trust.

"It shows that communities, with a lot of hard work from the bottom up, can do things to create the housing we need.

"We will be housing people in need but we will make sure it is people who understand the beauty of Jerusalem Farm, that it's a camp site, that people us it for walks, so they are going to be sympathetic to that.

"But for the right people I'm sure it will be a great home, and it will be nice to have what is currently an empty house once again somebody's home."

The plans are set to be rubber-stamped in January, and new residents expected to move in next Spring.

"We are also talking to the council about two empty flats in Hebden Bridge on Crown Street," added Andrew.

"We're excited about that too because we think the idea of having people living above shops is sensible, it bring more life to the town centres, it means people don't have to get into their car to go shopping.