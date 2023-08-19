Demonstration by artist and tutor Richard Kitson for Brighouse Art Circle members

News you can trust since 1853
Brighouse Art Circle members held an enjoyable demonstration when artist and tutor Richard Kitson painted a portrait in oils.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 19th Aug 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read
On Thursday, August 24 there will be a chance for members to paint their own portraits and on August 31 a workshop and sale of goods.

Members enjoy demonstrations, workshops, models, costume models and exhibitions.

Meetings are held every Thursday evening at Waring Green Community Centre, Brighouse at 7.30pm.

New members of all abilities and ages are welcome and for details visit www.brighouseartcircle.co.uk or call Sue on 01422 206697.

