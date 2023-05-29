Demonstration for Brighouse Art Circle members from Matthew Evans
Brighouse Art Circle members held a demonstration evening when Matthew Evans painted a waterfall scene in pastel whilst informing members of his methods and techniques.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 29th May 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read
On Thursday, June 1 at 7.30pm there will be the monthly life model session and on June 8 a workshop combined with demonstration by Anita Daniel on drawing in style.
Meetings are held every Thursday evening at Waring Green Community Centre, Brighouse at 7.30pm.
For details on how to join visit www.brighouseartcircle.co.uk or call Sue on 07789103404